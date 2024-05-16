Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.65. 926,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,692. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.29 and a 200 day moving average of $202.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.