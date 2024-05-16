Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.98 on Thursday, hitting $807.72. The stock had a trading volume of 486,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $793.27 and a 200 day moving average of $775.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

