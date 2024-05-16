Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.16. 66,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,089. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

