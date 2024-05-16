Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.96.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,307. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.71 and its 200-day moving average is $345.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

