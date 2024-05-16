Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 87,713 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,713 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,792,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. 6,753,678 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

