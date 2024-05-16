Farrow Financial Inc. Invests $8.59 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farrow Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,601,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.58. 591,053 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

