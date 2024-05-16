Farrow Financial Inc. Takes $2.27 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. MasTec comprises approximately 1.7% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 44,834.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.40. 532,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,867. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

