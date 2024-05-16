Farrow Financial Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 69.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 4,017,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

