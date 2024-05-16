FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $259.50 and last traded at $259.50. Approximately 736,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,909,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

