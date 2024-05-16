Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,787,000 after buying an additional 161,073 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 659,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,862. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

