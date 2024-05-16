Fiera Capital Corp Has $19.67 Million Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,862 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.58% of Scorpio Tankers worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 123,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $3,772,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 719,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $81.08.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

