Fiera Capital Corp Has $39.71 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.41% of nVent Electric worth $39,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:NVT traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

