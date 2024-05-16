Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 637.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of RenaissanceRe worth $39,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,235,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,390,000 after buying an additional 135,861 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,104,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,653,000 after buying an additional 77,319 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,440,000 after acquiring an additional 538,636 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.8 %

RNR stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.89. The company had a trading volume of 239,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.23 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

