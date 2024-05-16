Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,662 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 408,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. 1,179,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,626. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

