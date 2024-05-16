Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $31,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AtriCure by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.63. 536,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.41. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

