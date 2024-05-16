Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 540,915 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 486,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,427,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,266,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,007 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 357,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.00. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

