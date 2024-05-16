Fiera Capital Corp Sells 13,762 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Option Care Health by 24,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,854. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

