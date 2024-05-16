Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,892 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Hubbell worth $40,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.33. The company had a trading volume of 473,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,265. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

