Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,580 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.11% of TC Energy worth $45,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,529,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,844,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 1,326,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

