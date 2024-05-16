First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,712 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GT

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

