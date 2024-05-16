First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 42,755 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Matador Resources by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 85.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 1,163,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,741. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

