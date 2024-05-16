First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.46. 181,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

