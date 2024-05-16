First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Sanofi by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.4 %

SNY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 1,963,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,116. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

