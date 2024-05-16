First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,839,000 after purchasing an additional 68,987 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 111,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,967. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

