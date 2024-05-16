First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 243,148 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,373,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,193,000 after acquiring an additional 103,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

