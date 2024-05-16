First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 525.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 564.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 162.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,136. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

