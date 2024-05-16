First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Shoe Carnival worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,810. The stock has a market cap of $934.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

