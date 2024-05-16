First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $47.97. 420,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

