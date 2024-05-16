First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Ingredion worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ingredion by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.88. 397,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,037. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

