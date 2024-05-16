First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,957 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 470.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3,438.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 211,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

