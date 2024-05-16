First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First American Financial worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First American Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,204. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

