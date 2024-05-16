First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 70,342 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 213.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 304,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,044. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $700.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.