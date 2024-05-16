First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 80,350 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Enovis worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enovis by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

NYSE ENOV traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 339,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

