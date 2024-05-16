First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,596 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.3 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,616. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.