First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of AAR worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 592.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 261,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,031 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

