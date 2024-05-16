First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 144,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,917 shares.The stock last traded at $120.56 and had previously closed at $121.53.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
