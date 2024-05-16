First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 144,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,917 shares.The stock last traded at $120.56 and had previously closed at $121.53.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 207.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,145 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

