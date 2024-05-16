First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First United Trading Down 0.5 %

FUNC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,746. First United has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. First United had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

