Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. 1,250,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,370. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

