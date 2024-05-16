Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 1,087,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,366.5 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
Shares of FOSUF remained flat at $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday. Fosun International has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
About Fosun International
