Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 1,087,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,366.5 days.

Fosun International Price Performance

Shares of FOSUF remained flat at $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday. Fosun International has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Get Fosun International alerts:

About Fosun International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.