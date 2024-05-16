Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $273.97. 2,982,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,726. The company has a market capitalization of $197.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day moving average is $283.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
