Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 427,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $148,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.4 %

Home Depot stock traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.73.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.