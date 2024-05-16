Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,684 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.71% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 243,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter.

HCMT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 62,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $31.48.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

