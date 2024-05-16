Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,630,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,695,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.