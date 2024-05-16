Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.88. 20,944,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,397,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.65. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

