Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,431 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 179,630 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 95,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 5,211,509 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

