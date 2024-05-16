Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.60

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.85), with a volume of 1315684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.82).
Foxtons Group Trading Down 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The company has a market capitalization of £203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.
Foxtons Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.