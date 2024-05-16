Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.60

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.85), with a volume of 1315684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.82).

Foxtons Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The company has a market capitalization of £203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 23,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,706.93). 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

