FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 6,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,572. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

