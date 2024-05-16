GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 984,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

GMS Price Performance

GMS traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.37. 233,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,136. GMS has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.