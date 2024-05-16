Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $551.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.41. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $36.78.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.