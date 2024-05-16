GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in GSK by 1.5% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GSK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,666,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

